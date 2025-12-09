//UGA honors Valdosta students during commencement ceremonies

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The University of Georgia congratulates Valdosta students for graduating as the Class of 2025 during the commencement ceremonies.

The University of Georgia will honor over 3,200 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2025 during its upcoming Commencement ceremonies. The fall undergraduate ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, followed by the fall graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on the same day.

“The students graduating in the Class of 2025 have distinguished themselves through their hard work and determination, and it is an honor to recognize them at this fall’s Commencement ceremonies,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “Their experiences at UGA have prepared them to meet challenges with confidence and to contribute meaningfully wherever their paths lead. I am eager to see the impact they will make as alumni of the University of Georgia.”

The fall undergraduate Commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, followed by the graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Both events will be held in Stegeman Coliseum.

Doug Ivester, former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of The Coca-Cola Company and 1969 accounting graduate, will deliver the undergraduate address. Dr. Ron Walcott, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate School, will deliver the graduate address.

For additional details and a complete 2025 Commencement schedule, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.