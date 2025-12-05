//State Rep. Derrick Jackson to headline SGBC gala

Share with friends

Photo: Georgia State Rep. Derrick Jackson delivers a speech from Liberty Plaza on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Photo credit: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

VALDOSTA – Gubernatorial Candidate and State Representative Derrick Jackson will headline the SGBC’s “Harlem Nights” Gala.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) is proud to announce that State Representative and 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate Derrick Jackson will serve as the keynote speaker for the 3rd Annual “Harlem Nights” Gala & Awards Ceremony on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Bringing over four decades of combined leadership experience in the military, corporate America, and the Georgia General Assembly, Rep. Jackson will deliver a keynote address focused on the heartbeat of our legacies: Small Business and Family.

In his address, Rep. Jackson will explore the vital role of small businesses not just as economic engines, but as the “heartbeat” of our communities. He will discuss how these enterprises represent the realized dreams of families and serve as the foundation for generational legacy. Drawing on his legislative and corporate background, Jackson will also emphasize the critical need for strong allies and effective partnerships in government to foster an environment where small businesses can thrive.

“Small businesses are more than just storefronts; they are the dreams of families made visible,” said Rep. Jackson. “They are the heartbeat of our community and the legacy we leave for future generations. I look forward to discussing how we can build stronger partnerships to ensure their growth.”

Tickets are on sale now. As a premier regional event, this gala is expected to sell out.

Representative Derrick Jackson (District 68) is a leader defined by a “born to serve” philosophy. A retired U.S. Navy officer with 22 years of service, Jackson transitioned his disciplined leadership style to the corporate world as a successful executive at General Electric before entering public service.

Since his election to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2016, Jackson has been a tireless advocate for healthcare expansion, economic development, and veterans’ affairs. Now a candidate for Governor in the 2026 election, Jackson continues to champion a vision of a Georgia where every family has the opportunity to thrive.

EVENT DETAILS

“We are honored to welcome Representative Jackson to our stage,” said H. DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the SGBC. “His message about small businesses being the heartbeat of our legacy aligns perfectly with our mission. This gala is not just a celebration; it is a declaration of the strength and future of Black business in South Georgia.”

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN GEORGIA BLACK CHAMBERS

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for and empowering Black-owned businesses across the region in South Georgia. Headquartered in Valdosta, the SGBC’s mission is to “Connect Business to Community” by providing education, networking, and resources that help entrepreneurs scale their businesses and build sustainable wealth for future generations.