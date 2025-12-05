//Master Cosmetologist credits Wiregrass for success

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Amber Brown, Master Cosmetologist, credits the education and training she received at Wiregrass Tech’s Cook Campus for her success at Root 102 Salon in Nashville, Georgia.

ADEL – Master Cosmetologist credits Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Cook Campus for her success since graduation.

Release:

It has been seven years since Amber Brown walked across the graduation stage to earn her Cosmetology degree from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Since graduation, she has been working as a Master Cosmetologist and is currently employed at Root 102 Salon in Nashville, Georgia.

Amber credits the education and training she received at Wiregrass’s Cook Campus for her success. “Having hands-on training and being able to work with clients from the public helped prepare me for what to expect once I started working in a salon,” shared Amber. The college not only provides the necessary education and lab training but also live-work services. Frank Barnett, Dean of Academic Affairs – Professional Services, added that certain professional service programs, like Cosmetology, require a set number of hours or competency mastery to graduate. This is achieved through the college’s cosmetology lab, which introduces students to the customer service aspect of the field while providing real-world training.

When asked why she chose this career path, Amber shared that she always loved doing hair, so it was only natural to make it her profession. She added that helping clients feel confident when they leave her chair and seeing the happiness on their faces is especially rewarding.

While in college, Amber was very active on the Cook Campus and was a member of the college’s SkillsUSA Chapter and Student Government Association. She participated in the State SkillsUSA competition, earning two state silver medals, one in Job Skill Demo and one in Entrepreneurship, and took part in the national competition as part of the interviewing process.

Amber shared this advice for current students and future master cosmetologists: “Don’t get discouraged once you graduate because you have to build your clientele, and it will take some time. Also, make sure that you continue your education every chance you get. There is always something new to learn in the hair world. And trust me, you are going to make mistakes, but don’t let them define you. Growing and learning from those mistakes is what brings success!”

The Cosmetology program is on the Ben Hill-Irwin, Coffee, Cook, and Valdosta Campuses. Wiregrass Tech is currently accepting new students for the Spring Semester 2026. Classes begin January 12. Visit Wiregrass.edu to apply online.