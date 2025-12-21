//City of Valdosta breaks ground on Water Treatment Plant 2

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the official ground breaking for the start of a new greenfield at Water Treatment Plant 2.

The City of Valdosta officially broke ground on Thursday, December 18, marking the start of a new greenfield at Water Treatment Plant 2 (WTP2), a major investment in the community’s long-term water quality, reliability, and capacity.

The WTP2 project is designed to strengthen Valdosta’s drinking water system by enhancing treatment performance, modernizing key infrastructure, and supporting future growth. This will help ensure the City continues providing safe, dependable service for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents much more than construction, it represents confidence in Valdosta’s future,” said Utilities Director Jason Barnes. “This project is about delivering dependable service day in and day out, strengthening our system against aging infrastructure and growing demand, and making sure our residents can trust that clean, high-quality water will continue to flow to their homes and neighborhoods.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson emphasized the City’s commitment to critical infrastructure and responsible planning, “Water is one of the most essential services we provide, and this project reflects our commitment to investing in what matters most,” Mayor Matheson said. “By breaking ground on Water Treatment Plant 2, we are protecting public health, supporting economic development, and ensuring Valdosta remains a strong, resilient community for generations to come.”

The project is being supported by the City’s engineering partners, including CDM Smith, which is providing design, permitting, construction services and technical expertise.

“Water treatment facilities are the backbone of any community’s public health and economic stability,” said Yanni Polematidis, PE, BCEE, PMP, Engineer of Record and an Associate at CDM Smith. “Water Treatment Plant 2 will enhance operational reliability and position the City of Valdosta to meet both current needs and long-term demands with confidence, while preserving existing water infrastructure.”

Construction will take place in phases to maintain continuous service and project is estimated to be completed by November 2027. The City will provide periodic updates as the project progresses, including expected milestones and any traffic or operational advisories if applicable.