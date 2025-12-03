//BCM’s Tree of Giving returns making Christmas a little brighter for local kids

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Black Crow Media teams up with local agencies to host the Tree Of Giving by collecting donations for local kids this Christmas.

Make a difference for those in need this holiday season with the Tree of Giving.

For over 20 years, Black Crow Media has teamed with local agencies to host the Tree Of Giving. By collecting donations from our listeners like you, we have been able to serve thousands of kids for Christmas.

You can help brighten a local child’s Christmas with 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Select an ornament from the Tree of Giving at participating locations or go to the website and select a child from the wish list.

Step 2: Purchase gifts from the child’s wish list.

Step 3: Drop-off unwrapped gifts at select locations.

Tree of Giving Drop-Off Locations:

Black Crow Media – 361 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

Langdale Honda – 225 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

Valdosta Mall – 1700 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

Austin’s Cattle Company – 2101 W Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601

Hester & Morris – 3229 N Oak Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605

Recoil Trampoline Park – 3103 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31602

