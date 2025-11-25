//Wiregrass welcomes a new Electrical Lineworker instructor

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Technical College welcomes Garrett Grizzard as the new Electrical Linework Instructor on the Ben Hil-Irwin Campus.

BEN HILL CO – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College welcomes a new Electrical Lineworker instructor on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is pleased to welcome Garrett Grizzard as the instructor for the college’s new Electrical Lineworker Program on the Ben Hill–Irwin Campus. The program launches January 12, and enrollment is open now. As part of No Fee November, the application fee is waived through November 30.

Grizzard brings years of experience in the electric utility field. His passion for the work began early. “I’ve always been drawn to hands-on work and careers that make a real impact in the community. Growing up, I admired the people who kept things running behind the scenes, especially lineworkers who were out there in all conditions keeping the lights on. When I started learning more about the trade, I realized how much skill, grit, and teamwork it takes. That combination of challenge and purpose is what pulled me into the field.”

He credits strong mentors for shaping his approach. “Early in my career, I had mentors who were patient, tough, and committed to doing things the right way. They didn’t just teach me how to do a task—they taught me how to think, how to stay safe, and how to carry myself as a professional.” He hopes to be “someone who sets high expectations, leads by example, and invests in students the same way others invested in me.”

Grizzard says storm work was among the most memorable parts of his career. “There’s a sense of pride when you’re restoring power after a major outage, working long hours with a crew that feels like family. You see firsthand how much people depend on what we do.”

Stepping into teaching, he says the timing felt right. “I’ve reached a point in my career where I want to pour back into the next generation. Linework has given me a solid career, a sense of purpose, and opportunities I’m grateful for. When the chance came up to teach at Wiregrass, it felt like the right time to help others start their journey. What excites me most is seeing students grow, from their first day on the pole to becoming confident, job-ready lineworkers.”

His teaching philosophy is straightforward: “Train hard, stay safe, and treat the trade with respect.”

The new eight-week Electrical Lineworker Program offers hands-on training in pole climbing, rigging, grounding, safety procedures, and both overhead and underground line work. Grizzard says the class will be active and fast-paced. “Students can expect a fast-paced, hands-on program built around real-world linework. They’ll learn pole climbing and equipment skills, rigging, grounding, and proper safety procedures, how to work as a crew, and what daily life on a line crew is actually like. They’ll start with fundamentals, gain confidence through repetition, and finish with the skills employers are looking for.”

Demand for lineworkers continues to grow across South Georgia, with opportunities in local electric cooperatives and large utility providers. The career offers competitive pay, strong job security, and meaningful work that directly impacts communities.

For Grizzard, that sense of purpose is central. “Lineworkers are in high demand everywhere, but South Georgia has growing communities, ongoing infrastructure updates, and utilities that need skilled workers. What makes it rewarding is knowing your work directly impacts families, businesses, hospitals, you name it. When storms hit, when the grid needs upgrading, when communities grow, lineworkers are essential.”

He hopes the students who start in January will develop both skill and character. “I hope they remember that I pushed them to be their best, taught them to work safely, and believed in them. More importantly, I hope they carry the mindset that being a lineworker is more than a job, it’s a responsibility and a brotherhood.”

Enrollment is open now for the new Electrical Lineworker Program at the Ben Hill–Irwin Campus, beginning January 12. The application fee is waived through November 30. For information or to apply, visit www.wiregrass.edu.