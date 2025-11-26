//Wiregrass renames Valdosta Campus Pharmacy classroom after Chancy Drugs

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Wiregrass Tech President DeAnnia Clements, Tina Chancy, Hugh Chancy, Bert Chancy, Cyndi Chancy, Chandler Chancy, and Patrick Chancy.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College renames the Valdosta Campus Pharmacy Technology classroom after Chancy Drugs.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce the renaming of the Valdosta Campus Pharmacy Technology classroom, Chancy Drugs, in recognition of the generous donation and support of the program.

The Chancy family has been a dedicated supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Pharmacy Technology Program since its inception over 25 years ago. From the very beginning, they have played a vital role in providing hands-on clinical experience for Pharmacy Technician students through their community pharmacies.

Over the years, their commitment has only deepened. A representative from their team continues to serve as an active member of the program’s advisory committee, helping to guide curriculum and ensure industry relevance. As their pharmacy network has grown to five locations across Wiregrass’ 11-county service area, they have remained strong and consistent clinical partners.

Recognizing the evolving needs of the program, Hugh and Bert Chancy, Chancy Drugs, went even further in their support by generously contributing to the Wiregrass South Foundation. Their donation has enabled the purchase of a much-needed pharmacy entry software system, allowing students to gain critical hands-on experience in a lab environment before beginning their clinical rotations.

Wiregrass Tech President DeAnnia Clements shared, ““The Chancy family’s unwavering support has elevated our Pharmacy Technology Program and enriched the education of countless students. We are proud to honor their legacy through this classroom naming.”

The Wiregrass Foundation South exists to support the mission of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College by funding innovative academic initiatives and ensuring access to quality education for all. To learn more about how you can help the college and its students, contact Mona MacKenzie, Director of Foundations, at 229-468-2102 or by email at mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about Wiregrass programs, visit Wiregrass.edu.