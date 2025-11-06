//Wiregrass names 2025 Alumni of the Year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently announced Stephen Raney as the 2025 Alumni of the Year.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce the 2025 Wiregrass Alumni of the Year, Stephen Raney. The announcement was made at the Technical College System of Georgia’s Fall Leadership Conference in Savannah, Georgia, last month.

Stephen graduated from the Architectural Drafting program in 1992 from what was formerly known as Valdosta Technical College, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. He currently serves as the Human Resources Manager at MANA Nutrition (Mother Administered Nutritive Aid). MANA’s mission is to end malnutrition by producing and supplying ready-to-use therapeutic food globally to help children. From southern Georgia to South Sudan, MANA shines a light on people and stories often overlooked.

Stephen has been a strong partner to Wiregrass throughout his career. In his role at MANA, he has fostered extensive partnerships with both the college’s Economic Development team and academic programs. He employs Wiregrass graduates and students, hiring many as apprentices. The college is actively training MANA employees in areas such as welding, leadership, and automation technology. Stephen is always willing to work with Wiregrass students and help them achieve success in the workplace and beyond.

In addition to working with the Economic Development team and hiring students and apprentices, Stephen also serves on the college’s Program Advisory Committee, offering valuable business and industry insight that helps Wiregrass better serve the needs of employers.

