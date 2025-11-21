//Wiregrass Automotive Tech student named 2026 GOAL winner

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass proudly announces Harry Dunmire, an Automotive Technology student, as the college’s 2026 GOAL Winner.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Automotive Technology student has been named the 2026 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner.

Release:

Harry Dunmire, an Automotive Technology student on the Valdosta Campus, has been named the 2026 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. GOAL honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students and is a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia. Local GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges and one Board of Regents college with a technical education division.

Toby Heard, Automotive Program Coordinator, nominated Harry for this honor. “Harry has been an excellent student and always takes the initiative to sweep the floors when needed or do any live work scheduled. He has leadership experience, which helps his peers with their learning experience when they work with or around him. I wish I could have a classroom full of students with his caliber!”

Dunmire shared, “This is an honor; this award is the culmination of hard work and determination. It not only reflects my work and commitment to automotive technology but also my instructors’ hard work and steadfast support. Mr. Heard and Mr. Knudsen have been a huge inspiration to me, and I am grateful for their leadership and mentorship. Being the top student here at Wiregrass is an amazing feeling. It makes it all the more special knowing the outstanding support I have from the Veterans Office, as well as the Student Government Association and my SkillsUSA team members. If I can impart a few words on the rest of the amazing students here at Wiregrass, they would be: ‘Never forget who you are and where you come from. Stay humble and stay hungry.’”

He competed against other nominees from Wiregrass’ four campuses—Valdosta, Douglas, Fitzgerald, and Sparks—before being named one of the top four nominees and the college winner. The runners-up were: Cenecia Bien-Aime, Cybersecurity (Valdosta Campus); Michael Schexnayder, Cybersecurity (Valdosta Campus); and Shania Wheeler, Radiologic Technology (Valdosta Campus).

The panel of judges included Sam Allen, SGMC Health Hospital Authority Board Chairman; Mary Crawford, Executive Vice President – Girls on the Run; Amber Porter, Administrative Coordinator for the College of the Arts Outreach at Valdosta State University; Niki Ogletree, President/CEO of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority; and Rick Williams, Partner/Owner of the Williams Hotel Group.

Dunmire will now advance to the regional competition in February. In April, he will learn whether he is one of the nine state finalists at the State GOAL Awards ceremony in Atlanta. A panel of business, industry, and government leaders will interview the finalists and choose the 2026 State GOAL winner and recipient of the GOAL medallion. The grand prize includes a new car, courtesy of KIA, the statewide corporate sponsor of the GOAL program.

For more information about the Automotive Technology program and other programs, visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for the Spring Semester; classes begin January 12, 2026.