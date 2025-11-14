//Wiregrass announces Valdosta Campus fall scholarship recipients

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the fall scholarship recipients for the Valdosta Campus.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills for the Fall Semester. Recipients from the Valdosta Campus were awarded a scholarship made possible by generous college supporters. The scholarships will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs. The scholarships were merit-based, and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.

The recipients are listed with their program of study and the scholarship they were awarded Adrian Graham, Medial Laboratory Technology, Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship; Tianna Green, Education Degree, The Benjamin James Herron Memorial Scholarship; Sarah Henderson, EMS Professions, Sabal Trail Emergency Services Scholarship; December Holland, Welding and Joining, Farmers & Merchants Scholarship; Jennifer Lewis, Medical Laboratory Technology, Clarence Smith Memorial Scholarship; Lawson Ray, General Business, Ken & Cheryl Coffey Memorial; Margaret Rodrigues, Culinary Arts, Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Culinary Scholarship; Abigail Rogers, Education Degree, Dan Hatfield Memorial Scholarship; Cassandra Rollins, Surgical Technology, CJB Industries; Richard Squires, Commercial Electrical Construction Technology Degree, Nadine Green & Ned Cone Scholarship; Kierra Graves, Radiologic Technology, Howard Jordan Scholarship; Briana Jackson, Associate of Science in Nursing, Ben Copeland Scholarship; and Amar Williams, Associate of Science in Nursing, Ben Copeland Scholarship.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Mona MacKenzie, Director of Foundations. She can be reached at mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-468-2102. The college will begin accepting new students for the Spring Semester 2026 during “No Fee” November. During November, the application fee will be waived. Spring Semester starts January 12, 2026. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.