//Wiregrass’ Adult Education receives Truist Grant for industry training

Photo: Graduates from a recent IET class offered on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College earned the Forklift credential, OSHA Lock Out/Tag Out credential, and the Georgia BEST Soft Skills certification.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Adult Education receives Truist Community Development Grant for industry training.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Adult Education program is once again the recipient of a $5,000 Truist Community Development Grant. The grant funds will be used to help students earn industry-recognized credentials at no out-of-pocket cost.

The Integrated Education and Training (IET) program prepares Adult Education students for in-demand careers and helps boost their earning potential. Students can earn industry-recognized credentials in areas such as Manufacturing, Medical Office, Construction, and Welding while attending Adult Education classes. All IET students also earn their Georgia BEST soft skills certification.

Dean of Adult Education Services Kelly Peacock shared, “These grant funds will allow us to provide technical training to our Adult Education students while they pursue their high school equivalencies. Our students will gain skills in high-demand fields and earn industry-recognized certifications, which will increase their earning power in the job market.”

The goal for this fiscal year is to have 80 IET graduates. To learn more about the IET and Adult Education programs, visit Wiregrass.edu or contact Trevecca Doggett, IET/WPL Coordinator, at Trevecca.doggett@wiregrass.edu. IET classes are offered quarterly on rotating Wiregrass campuses.