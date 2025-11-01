//Winnersville Charity Challenge extended through the weekend

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Black Crow Media and O’Steen Automotive Group have extended the Winnersville charity fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank.

WE HAVE EXTENDED THE ONLINE DONATIONS THROUGH THE WEEKEND!!!

The Black Crow Media radio stations have teamed up with O’Steen Automotive Group to celebrate Winnersville with a charity fundraiser to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank in Valdosta. Additionally, the Greater Valdosta United Way will be matching the amount raised up to $1000.

Make a secure online monetary donation in the name of your favorite team using one of the links below.

