//Wildcats host Dacula Falcons in round 1 State Playoffs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will host Dacula Falcons in round 1 of the GHSA 6-A State Playoffs on November 14th.

The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Dacula Falcons from Gwinnett County in the first round of the GHSA AAAAAA State Playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

The Falcons enter the playoffs as the 4th seed from Region 8-AAAAAA, while the Wildcats look to continue their postseason journey backed by the strength of the nation’s most storied high school football tradition.

Ticket Information

Reserved Section Seats (C, D, E): $12 each

General Admission: $10 each

Student Tickets: $8 each (available only at VHS or VECA)

Reserved section seats will be available for purchase at the Ticket Office beginning Monday, November 10 at 9:00 AM. General admission tickets will also be available beginning Monday morning through GoFan. The link will be released on November 10 at GoFan.co and on the district’s website and social media.

Season Ticket Holders must purchase their reserved seats by Wednesday, November 12 at 5:00 PM to guarantee their regular-season locations. After that deadline, all remaining seats will be available to the general public beginning Thursday, November 13 at 9:00 AM.

Ticket Office Hours

Monday, November 10: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, November 11: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, November 12: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, November 13: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM; 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Friday, November 14: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Please note: No tickets will be sold at the gate on game night.

Fans unable to attend in person can stream the game live on the NFHS Network at https://bit.ly/NFHSforVHS.

Let’s pack Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and show our Wildcat pride as we take on the Falcons!