//Wildcats advance to 2nd round of GHSA 6-A State Playoffs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Brookwood Broncos in the second round of the GHSA 6-A State Playoffs.

The Valdosta Wildcats will continue their postseason run as they host the Brookwood Broncos from Gwinnett County in the second round of the GHSA AAAAAA State Playoffs on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

Brookwood enters as the #2 seed from Region 7 AAAAAA, traveling to Titletown for a highly anticipated Round 2 matchup.

Ticket Information

Reserved Seats (C, D, E): $14

$14 General Admission: $12

$12 Student Tickets: $10 (VHS or VECA only, cash only)

Reserved seats for season ticket holders will go on sale Monday, November 17 at 9:00 AM at the VHS Ticket Office.

General admission will be available starting Monday at GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328

Season Ticket Holders

Season Ticket Holders must purchase by Wednesday, November 19 at 5:00 PM to retain their regular-season seats. Unclaimed seats will be released to the public at 9:00 AM on Thursday, November 20.

Ticket Office Hours

Monday, Nov 17: 9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM

9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM Tuesday, Nov 18: 9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM

9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM Wednesday, Nov 19: 9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM

9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM Thursday, Nov 20: 9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM

9 AM–12 PM & 3 PM–5 PM Friday, Nov 21: 9 AM–12 PM

Important Reminder – No tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday, November 21.

Watch Live

The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network: https://bit.ly/NFHSforVHS