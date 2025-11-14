//Wildcat tickets are on sale for 1st round of GHSA State Playoffs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Wildcat tickets are on sale for the first round of the GHSA 6-A State Playoffs this Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Dacula Falcons from Gwinnett County in the first round of the GHSA AAAAAA State Playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

Dacula enters as the 4th seed from Region 8 AAAAAA, traveling to Titletown for the opening-round matchup.

Ticket Information

Reserved Section Seats (C, D, E): $12

$12 General Admission: $10

$10 Student Tickets: $8 (available ONLY at VHS or VECA)

All unclaimed season ticket seats in reserved sections C, D, and E are now available to the general public and may be purchased at the VHS Ticket Office during posted hours.

General admission tickets are available online at GoFan: https://gofan.co/event/5322491?schoolId=GA7328

Remaining Ticket Office Hours

Thursday, November 13: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Friday, November 14: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Important Notice

No tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday night . All tickets must be purchased in advance.

The game will be live streamed on the NFHS Network: https://bit.ly/NFHSforVHS

For complete details, visit: https://bit.ly/47WL9hU