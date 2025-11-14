//Wildcat tickets are on sale for 1st round of GHSA State Playoffs
Local NewsNovember 13, 2025

Wildcat tickets are on sale for 1st round of GHSA State Playoffs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Wildcat tickets are on sale for the first round of the GHSA 6-A State Playoffs this Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Dacula Falcons from Gwinnett County in the first round of the GHSA AAAAAA State Playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

Dacula enters as the 4th seed from Region 8 AAAAAA, traveling to Titletown for the opening-round matchup.

Ticket Information

  • Reserved Section Seats (C, D, E): $12
  • General Admission: $10
  • Student Tickets: $8 (available ONLY at VHS or VECA)

All unclaimed season ticket seats in reserved sections C, D, and E are now available to the general public and may be purchased at the VHS Ticket Office during posted hours.

General admission tickets are available online at GoFan: https://gofan.co/event/5322491?schoolId=GA7328

Remaining Ticket Office Hours

  • Thursday, November 13: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Friday, November 14: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Important Notice

No tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday nightAll tickets must be purchased in advance.

The game will be live streamed on the NFHS Network: https://bit.ly/NFHSforVHS 

For complete details, visit: https://bit.ly/47WL9hU

TAGS:

Related posts