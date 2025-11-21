//Whitehead awards Wiregrass graduates with Tradesman Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta recently awarded Wiregrass graduates with the Tradesman Award.

Release:

Thanks to support from Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta, Wiregrass students who are preparing to graduate now have the tools needed to go to work. Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new careers. “At Whitehead, we salute the modern tradesman and strongly believe in acknowledging their hard work and achievements. Skilled labor is essential for attracting new industries to our region. As a community, we must champion and support the careers of these outstanding graduates.”, shared Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware Principal.

Wiregrass graduates recognized were:

Kylani Dean – Mechatronics Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Industrial Technology Program Coordinator Jon Thacker

Saul Gonzaelz– Automation Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Mechatronics Instructor Ryu Sindberg

Jonathan Singletary – Automotive Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Automotive Technology Program Coordinator Toby Heard

Kirsten Roberson- Automotive Technology, Valdosta Campus, Nominated by Automotive Technology Instructor Dakota Knudsen

December Holland- Welding and Joining Technology; Nominated by Welding Instructor Roby Bramley

The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are very familiar with their industry and the tools needed for their new careers.

“Wiregrass students and graduates have been benefiting from our partnership with Whitehead for several years now. Their support of our graduates by equipping them for their careers will, in turn, impact the economy of our local communities,” shared DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass President.

Those interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ Technical and Industrial programs can visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting students for Spring Semester; classes start on January 12. To find out how your business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Mona MacKenzie, Wiregrass Director for the Foundations, by calling 229-468-2102 or by emailing Mona.Mackenzie@wiregrass.edu.