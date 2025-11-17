//WGTC electrician apprentices joins Valdosta Electric through apprenticeship

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass is excited to have two more apprentices busy at work, earning while learning at Valdosta Electric. Pictured l-r Wiregrass students Anthony Shaw, Valdosta Electric Project Manager Travers Paulk, Wiregrass students Jayden Tubisola, and Wiregrass Apprenticeship Coordinator Bill Meli. The students are enrolled in the college’s Industrial Electrician program.

VALDOSTA – Two new electrician apprentices have signed and joined Valdosta Electric through the Wiregrass Technical partnership.

Release:

Two Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Industrial Electrician students have signed to be apprentices through the college’s popular Apprenticeship program. These students are not only receiving related classroom instruction through Wiregrass, but also paid work experience through the program. Anthony Shaw and Jayden Tubisola are electrician apprentices with Valdosta Electric, Wiregrass’ newest partner through the college’s Apprenticeship Program.

The new apprentices will train under experienced licensed electricians at Valdosta Electric, one of the region’s long-standing electrical contractors known for its commitment to quality and community involvement. Through the apprenticeship model, students earn while they learn, combining paid, on-the-job experience with classroom instruction in industrial, commercial, and residential electrical systems.

“Our partnership with Valdosta Electric represents exactly what the apprenticeship model is designed to do: it connects education with opportunity,” said Bill Meli, Apprenticeship Coordinator for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “Each new apprentice represents a step toward closing the skilled labor gap in South Georgia.”

Through the U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program, Wiregrass apprentices receive both On-the-Job Learning (OJL) hours with employers and Related Technical Instruction (RTI) through the college. This approach prepares students for certification, advancement, and long-term career success in the electrical trade.

Valdosta Electric has been a community cornerstone for decades, wiring schools, businesses, and hospitals throughout the region. The company’s partnership with Wiregrass reinforces a shared mission to build a stronger, skilled workforce and provide local career pathways for young professionals.

“We’re proud to invest in the next generation of electricians,” said Valdosta Electric Project Manager Travers Paulk. “Apprenticeships allow us to mentor local talent and strengthen our team with dedicated, trained professionals.”

Wiregrass currently partners with over 40 employers across South Georgia, supporting apprenticeship programs in industrial maintenance, electrical, healthcare, transportation, and public safety. The college’s goal is to expand opportunities for students and employers alike, building workforce solutions that benefit the entire South Georgia region.

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities, contact Bill Meli, Apprenticeship Coordinator, at bill.meli@wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for the Spring Semester, during “No Fee November”. Those applying for the Spring Semester in November will have their application fee waived. Spring Semester classes start January 12, 2026. To learn more about the college and/or the apprenticeship program, visit Wiregrass.edu.