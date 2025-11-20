//VSU to host annual Holiday Celebration, Lighting of the Palms

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will host the annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms in a Winter Wonderland theme.

Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, on a Winter Wonderland-themed Front Lawn.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of the university, invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend this magical event featuring pictures with Santa Blaze and his Grinch-y friend, hot chocolate, a holiday maze, a mechanical reindeer, festive music by the VSU Spotlighters, and more.

This heartwarming tradition marks the official start of the holiday season at VSU. It is open to the public and presented free of charge.

