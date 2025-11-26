//VSU student honored with Blazer Creed Award

Share with friends

Photo: Alexis Sawyer, a Georgia resident and Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration student, is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2025 Blazer Creed Award for Integrity. She anticipates earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in May 2026.

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta State University student was recently honored with the Blazer Creed Award for Integrity at VSU.

As the Blazer Creed states, VSU is a learning environment based on trust and mutual respect, in which open dialogue, vigorous debate, and the free exchange of ideas are welcome. The university is dedicated to the core values of community, including a commitment to practice the following:

Civility — A Blazer shows courtesy and compassion as well as respect for the dignity of every human being.

Integrity — Each Blazer is responsible for his or her own actions, and our community is stronger when we contemplate the context of our decisions and uphold the principles of trust and honesty.

Citizenship — Every Blazer has an interest in the wellbeing of the community and, therefore, a duty to stay informed, to make positive contributions, and to offer support to those who need help.

Sawyer exemplifies integrity through her honesty, accountability, and unwavering commitment to doing what’s right. She consistently stands up for others, takes responsibility for her actions, and treats everyone with respect, inspiring those around her to act with fairness and compassion. Her genuine character makes the school a better place and truly embodies the values of the Blazer Creed.

“When students see someone like me who is super active on campus, representing Blazer Dining and other organizations, such as the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), win this kind of award, it is very inspiring,” she said. “It shows nothing goes unnoticed by anyone. The small choices people make every day eventually add up. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being who you are and always standing up for what’s right and the truth, even when nobody is watching.”

Sawyer is an active member of NCNW and a marketing ambassador for Blazer Dining. She enjoys participating in beloved on-campus traditions, like Lighting of the Palms and Midnight Breakfast. She anticipates earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in May 2026.