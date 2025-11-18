//VPD Shop with a Cop returns to bring joy to local youth

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department’s Shop with a Cop returns to bring joy to local youth in the community for the holidays.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is inviting the community to help bring holiday joy to local children through its annual Shop with a Cop program. With the support of generous donors, children ages 4–12 are given the chance to shop for holiday gifts side-by-side with a Valdosta police officer, creating special memories and meaningful connections.

“This program is a reminder of how much our children need to feel supported, especially during the holidays,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “We’re grateful to stand beside them, even for a short time, and let them know their community cares. It’s the simple moments, helping them pick out a gift or hearing them talk about their hopes, that truly matter. We’re honored to be part of something that brings comfort and joy to our youngest residents.”

This year’s Shop with a Cop event will take place on Monday, December 15, 2025, at a local Walmart Supercenter. Donations of any amount are welcomed and will go directly toward helping children in Valdosta enjoy a brighter holiday season.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, please contact Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com .