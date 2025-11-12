//VPD arrests Tennessee softball tournament umpire for public indecency

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a Tennessee softball tournament umpire for public indecency.

Release:

Tennessee man in Valdosta to umpire a softball tournament, arrested for intentionally exposing his genitals to a motel employee.

On November 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., employees at Quality Inn, 1705 Gornto Road, called E911 to report that a guest, later identified as Cody Collins, 56, had intentionally exposed his genitals to an adult employee while sitting in the lobby. Valdosta Police Officers obtained surveillance video, which depicted exactly what had been reported to them.

Officers found that Collins was in Valdosta from Tennessee to umpire a softball tournament. Collins had already left the motel to go to the ballpark to umpire.

Officers went to Freedom Park after contacting the tournament organizer to determine where Collins was umpiring. Collins was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with public indecency (misdemeanor).

“It is disappointing that someone visiting our community to umpire a softball tournament would engage in this type of behavior. I commend our officers on their professionalism and quick action. We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this conduct in our city.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.