//Vikings head to 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings have completed an impressive regular season and are now headed to the 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs.

Our Vikings have completed the regular season with an impressive 9–1 (4–1) record and earned the Region’s No. 2 seed for the 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs. After the statewide open week, playoff action kicks off on Friday, November 14. The Vikings willhost the Collins Hill High School EaglesfromSuwanee, GA (Region 8–6A)atMartin Stadium.

The ticket office will be closed the week of November 3 and will reopen on November 10. Playoff tickets will go on sale at that time. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase the same reserved seats they hold at Martin Stadium. Additional details will be posted during the open week.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 5:30 PM. The meeting will take place in Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed.

Join us for the Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, every Wednesday evening at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 PM in the back room of the restaurant.