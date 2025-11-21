//Vikings Basketball Teams gear up for Charles Cooper Invitational

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Vikings Basketball Teams gear up for the annual Charles Cooper Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The energy is rising, the stands are calling, and your Lowndes Vikings Basketball Teams are gearing up for another electric night on the hardwood!

With our boys’ riding a strong 2–0 start, they now face one of their toughest early-season tests: The Villages Charter School — Florida’s Class 3A 2025 State Runner-Up and currently ranked #16 in the ESPN National Top 100. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm on Monday, November 24 in the Lowndes High Gym.

This matchup has all the ingredients of an instant classic: intensity, talent, and heart on full display. Our Vikings have opened the season with grit, fire, and undeniable momentum — and Monday night is their moment to show the state what Lowndes High School Basketball is all about.

But there’s one thing we can’t do without…

YOU.

We’re calling on every fan, student, family member, and proud supporter of Viking Basketball to pack The Crimson Coliseum, bring the noise, and help create the most electrifying home-court atmosphere in Georgia. Your energy fuels our players, lifts our spirit, and turns our gym into a place that opponents will never forget.

Let’s make Monday night unforgettable.

Let’s defend our house.

Let’s show them what Viking Pride sounds like.

This game is part of the annual Charles Cooper Invitational Basketball Tournament, held November 24–25. There will be seven games each day, with our girls’ and boys’ teams each playing two games.

The girls’ team will tip off at 6:00 PM both days, followed by the boys’ team at 7:30 PM.

For our out of town fans and visitors all 14 games will be streamed via HUDL pay for view. You can create an account, pay, and watch the games via the Lowndes Hudl fan page. Simply google the fan page or use the link below. The link to the games will be live closer to tipoff.

https://fan.hudl.com/usa/ga/valdosta/organization/8773/lowndes-high-school

See you Monday.

Go Vikings!