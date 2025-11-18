//Vikings advance to 2nd round of GHSA Football Playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes Vikings advance to the second round of the 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs against North Gwinnett Bulldogs.

With a victory over Collins Hill, our Vikings have advanced to the second round of the 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs! This Friday, the Vikings will travel to Suwannee, Georgia to take on the North Gwinnett Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at the North Gwinnett High School Stadium, located at 20 Level Creek Road, Suwannee, GA 30024.

Tickets will be available exclusively through GoFan, so the ticket office will not hold its normal hours. Viking apparel and spirit items—including hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, cowbells, and blankets—will be available for purchase. Additional details will be shared throughout the week as they become available.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 5:30 PM in Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 at the Board of Education Building. Members may enter directly through the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be provided, and your attendance and ideas are greatly appreciated.

Join us for the Viking Coaches Show every Wednesday evening at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. Hosted by the Viking Voice, the show begins at 6:45 PM in the back room of the restaurant.