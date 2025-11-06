//Viking tickets to go on sale for 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings announces that playoff tickets will go on sale during the week of the 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs.

Release:

Our Vikings have completed the regular season with an impressive 9–1 (4–1) record and earned the Region’s No. 2 seed for the 2025 GHSA Football Playoffs. Playoff action begins this Friday November 14 when we host the Collins Hill High School EaglesfromSuwanee, GA (Region 8–6A). Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game will be sold during the week of the game. Viking season ticket holders may purchase their same seats on Monday and Tuesday. The ticket office will remain open until 6:00 p.m. on Monday to accommodate season ticket holders.

On Wednesday all remaining seats will be on sale to the public. Tickets are $10 each and every one but babies in arms must have a ticket. Tickets will be available the week of the game via Go Fan for the visitors from Collins Hill. Martin Stadium is a clear bag facility.

Ticket office hours are 9 am – 6:00 pm on Monday; 9 am – 4:30 pm Tuesday – Thursday and 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. On Friday afternoon stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm and tickets will be on sale at the stadium.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!