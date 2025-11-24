//VHS provides Round 3 playoff ticket information, Blackout at The Blaze

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats releases information on Round 3 playoff tickets and the Blackout at The Baze.

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats are advancing to Round 3 of the GHSA AAAAAA State Playoffs! Valdosta will host the Walton Raiders on Friday, November 28 at 8:00 PM at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Below is all the information you’ll need for next week’s game.

Ticket Information

Reserved Seats (C, D, E) CASH ONLY: $16

General Admission via GoFan: $14

Student Tickets: $12 (VHS or VECA only; cash only — must present student ID; limit one per student)

Reserved seats will go on sale Monday, November 24 at 9:00 AM at the Valdosta Ticket Office. Ticket office hours during the Thanksgiving Break are Monday and Tuesday ONLY from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

General admission tickets will be available starting Monday at GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328.

Blackout at The Baze!

Coach Felton is asking all Wildcat fans to join us for a Blackout on Black Friday! Wear your favorite Black Wildcat gear, bring your flashing rings from the VCS Foundation, and help us keep the “Ring Chasing” spirit alive as we battle Walton.

No Gate Sales

No tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets must be purchased in advance or via GoFan.

Watch Live

If you can’t attend in person, watch on the NFHS Network: https://bit.ly/NFHSforVHS

Let’s pack The Baze, go all-in on the Black Out, and continue our playoff run together!