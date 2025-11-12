//VHS hosts annual American Legion Post 13 Veterans Day Program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School hosted the annual American Legion Post 13 Veterans Day Program honoring our local heroes.

Valdosta High School proudly hosted the annual American Legion Post 13 Veterans Day Program. Lowndes High School Air Force JROTC and Valdosta High School Navy JROTC joined together with city officials, community members, and the VHS Band to honor our local heroes.

This year’s message reminded us all to Be The One — to take action, show support, and stand with our veterans. The American Legion’s Be The One initiative seeks to reduce the rate of veteran suicide by breaking the stigma around mental health and encouraging each of us to reach out when someone may be in need.

Whether you’re a veteran or someone who loves one — you can Be The One.