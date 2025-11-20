//VFD to host 2025 Shop with a Firefighter Initiative

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will hosts the 2025 Shop with a Firefighter Initiative on at Walmart on Norman Drive.

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is excited to once again bring holiday cheer to local families through its annual Shop with a Firefighter Initiative, taking place on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at Walmart on Norman Drive.

Each year, the program pairs local children with Valdosta firefighters for a special shopping experience filled with joy, encouragement, and support. With the help of generous community partners and donors, selected children can choose gifts, clothes, and essential items—creating memorable holiday moments while building meaningful connections with first responders.

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell emphasized the heart behind the initiative, noting the impact it has on both the children and the firefighters who serve them.

“This program is one of the most meaningful things we do each year,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “When we walk through the aisles with a child who simply deserves to feel seen and supported, it reminds us why we serve. These moments aren’t about presents; they’re about giving hope, showing kindness, and letting our young people know that their community cares deeply for them.”

The Shop with a Firefighter Initiative is made possible through donations from local organizations, residents, and community partners who continue to demonstrate their unwavering support for Valdosta’s youth.

The Valdosta Fire Department welcomes media coverage and community partners who wish to highlight the positive impact local first responders make during the holiday season.

Contributions are vital to the success of this program. Here’s how you can help:

Cash or Checks: Payable to “VFD Shop with a Firefighter” and mailed or dropped off at:

Station One

106 S. Oak Street

Valdosta, GA 31601

(C/O Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter)

Online Donations: Visit donorbox.org/shop-with-a-firefighter to contribute.

For more information on the Shop with the Firefighter program, contact Battalion Chief Clinkscales at jclinkscales@valdostacity.com .