//VCS announces 2025 Holiday Card Art Contest winners

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates the winners of Dr. Lockhart’s 2025 Holiday Card Art Contest.

Release:

After several years, we were thrilled to bring back our Valdosta City Schools Holiday Card Design Contest for the 2025 season and our Wildcats did not disappoint! Each winning design will be featured on Dr. Craig Lockhart’s official holiday cards, shared with community partners, local organizations, and supporters across our region.

Jasmine Fountain – 12th Grade, Valdosta High School

This year’s talented winners are:

Rylee Shaw – 5th Grade, Sallas Mahone Elementary

Avery Cribbs – 8th Grade, Valdosta Middle School

Iyanna Grant – 12th Grade, Valdosta High School

Jasmine Fountain – 12th Grade, Valdosta High School

Avery Cribbs – 8th Grade, Valdosta Middle School

These students beautifully incorporated our black and gold school colors, highlighted what makes Valdosta City Schools special which our Wildcat pride, BelieVe spirit, and 3V Way all while capturing the festive feel of the holiday season.

Rylee Shaw – 5th Grade, Sallas Mahone Elementary

Please join us in celebrating these incredible young artists!

We are so proud to showcase their creativity as part of this revived VCS tradition.