//Valdosta Public Works awarded waste management grant

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Public Works was awarded the Deep South Regional Municipal Solid Waste Management Authority Grant.

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department has been awarded $21,475.20 through the Deep South Regional Municipal Solid Waste Management Authority Grant. This funding will enhance the city’s recycling initiatives and further its mission to build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable community.

The grant funds will support a range of recycling and sustainability efforts, including community education programs, upgrades to the city’s recycling center, the purchase of new equipment and supplies, and other innovative projects designed to promote responsible waste management throughout Valdosta.

“We are committed to enhancing our city’s recycling capabilities and making a positive impact on the environment,” said Larry Ogden, Director of Public Works. “This grant will enable us to expand our programs, provide vital resources, and engage our community in new and exciting ways. By working together, we can continue to improve Valdosta’s environmental footprint and build a more sustainable future for all.”

The City of Valdosta continues to prioritize environmental stewardship through its recycling, litter prevention, and sustainability programs, encouraging residents and businesses alike to play an active role in protecting the community’s natural resources.

For more information about the city’s recycling programs and upcoming initiatives, please contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3588.