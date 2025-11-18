//Valdosta DPH honors World AIDS Day 2025

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Department of Public Health in Valdosta recognizes World AIDS Day 2025 in the fight against HIV.

World AIDS Day is observed each year on December 1 as a time to come together in support of those affected by HIV. It’s a day to raise awareness, honor those we’ve lost, and stand united in the ongoing fight against HIV.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is marking this year’s World AIDS Day by encouraging residents to take charge of their health, know their status and get tested. All county health departments within the South Health District offer free HIV testing every day, and World AIDS Day is the perfect time to take that important step.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31,800 people in the United States were diagnosed with new HIV infections in 2022. The CDC also estimated that more than 1.13 million people nationwide were living with HIV in 2023.

While tremendous progress has been made in HIV prevention, testing, and treatment since the first reported cases of AIDS more than four decades ago, the disease remains a serious public health concern. World AIDS Day serves as a reminder to honor the more than 32 million lives lost globally to AIDS-related illness and to continue advancing education, access, and compassion.

Each year, United Nations agencies, governments, and organizations around the world unite under a shared theme to strengthen global efforts toward ending the HIV epidemic.

“Education and understanding are some of our strongest tools in breaking down barriers,” said Ebony Resurreccion, HIV Prevention Coordinator. “Stigma, fear, and misinformation continue to fuel the challenges we face. When we replace judgment with empathy and knowledge, we take real steps toward ending this epidemic.”

To learn more about South Health District’s HIV Prevention Program and the services available, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/HIV.