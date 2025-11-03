//Turner Center to host gallery opening reception on November 10

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host a gallery opening reception featuring multiple works of art on November 10th.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception on Mon., November 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center will feature the works of Amy Lay, “A West Wind,” the Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance (SEFAA), “Intertwined 2025: Contemporary Southeastern Fiber Art,” and the Contemporary Art Alliance of Georgia (CAAGA), “Introducing CAAGA.” Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

Amy Lay Residing in and drawing inspiration from mountain hideaways in Wyoming and the Wallowa Mountains of Northeastern Oregon, Amy fosters an intimate love and fascination for the animals, wildlife and ecology surrounding her. Primarily self-taught but grateful for her Art Degree from Eastern Oregon University, Amy’s career has evolved from childhood dream to strong reality. She renders her creations primarily with oil pigments and the organic and confident presence of graphite and charcoal. A bold use of color, powerful yet simple design and an ephemeral quality in her use of medium influenced by years of painting strictly in watercolor has given Amy’s work a highly recognizable and unique signature quality. Amy’s work can now be found in homes and private collections across the United States and can be obtained exclusively through several Fine Galleries and select Art Shows.

SFAA began in 2009 with a simple yet powerful dream: creating a reliable, welcoming, and inspiring space where fiber arts organizations could gather, create, and thrive. That vision came to life in 2011 with the opening of the first SEFAA Center in midtown Atlanta. Then in 2016, SEFAA moved to its current home in Chamblee, Georgia – a place purpose-built to serve the growing fiber arts community. Passionate about teaching fiber art skills and curating exceptional exhibits and events, SEFAA celebrates the traditions that connect generations and cultures. Through the unique lens of fiber arts – both contemporary and traditional – SEFAA ignites creativity that nourishes the soul, fosters understanding, and celebrates the beautifully diverse fabric of our world.

CAAGA’s vision is to create a welcoming professional arts organization that empowers members to reach their full potential, celebrate differences, and embrace diversity, while also inspiring a culture of kindness and understanding, and uniting artists and art lovers from diverse backgrounds. A vibrant group of 2D and 3D artists practicing contemporary and abstract art in the state of Georgia, CAAGA is a professional organization where the practice of contemporary and modern art is encouraged and supported. CAAGA artists expand awareness of contemporary and modern art with the public through exhibitions and educational programs.

Exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, January 7, 2026. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.