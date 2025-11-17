//Turner Center awarded NEA grant for Strum & Drum for America 250

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center receives a NEA grant for Strum & Drum for America 250 a music mentorship program.

The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission, doing business as the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to fund a Strum & Drum for America 250 after-school and weekend opportunity for youth on its family-friendly arts campus.

“Strum & Drum for America 250 is a music mentorship program celebrating America’s semiquincentennial in 2026, and it is one of many events observing this historically significant year,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “The grant, matched by the Hal & Jill Project, will bring together regional musicians—guitarists, drummers, composers, and performers—to mentor and inspire local youth through music education. Strum & Drum aims to foster creativity, cultural appreciation, and community pride through the universal language of music.”

Program goals are to inspire youth to explore their musical talents while connecting with the American heritage, celebrate the diversity of people and music, build community by creating intergenerational connections between musicians and youth, and honor America through music.

“The Turner Center is looking for regional musicians to mentor young minds in hand drums and a variety of other instruments. We hope that by sharing personal experiences and historical context, the students will understand the cultural significance of American Music,” said Art Education Administrator Casey VanNortwick. “Strum & Drum for America 250 will provide youth with access to music education, help pass on American music heritage, and bring the community together through artistic expression.”

Strum & Drum for America 250 will provide several opportunities to showcase the young talent at various America 250 community celebrations.

For more information or to sign up for classes, visit turnercenter.org or call 229-247-2787.