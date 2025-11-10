//Southern Pediatric Clinic to host food drive in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Southern Pediatric Clinic invites the public to a food drive at two Valdosta locations to help support the needs of the community.

Release:

Southern Pediatric Clinic invites the public to a food drive at two locations in Valdosta to help support the local community. The food drive will start accepting donation on Monday, November 10, 2026.

Donation items includes: (Any donations welcome.)

Canned beans

Canned meat

Canned vegetables

Pasta & pasta sauce

Pantry staples

Cereal

After schools snacks

Baby food

Baby formula

Diapers/Wipes

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

406 M Northside Drive or 207 Northside Drive, Valdosta, GA