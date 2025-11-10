//Southern Pediatric Clinic to host food drive in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Southern Pediatric Clinic invites the public to a food drive at two Valdosta locations to help support the needs of the community.
Southern Pediatric Clinic invites the public to a food drive at two locations in Valdosta to help support the local community. The food drive will start accepting donation on Monday, November 10, 2026.
Donation items includes: (Any donations welcome.)
- Canned beans
- Canned meat
- Canned vegetables
- Pasta & pasta sauce
- Pantry staples
- Cereal
- After schools snacks
- Baby food
- Baby formula
- Diapers/Wipes
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
406 M Northside Drive or 207 Northside Drive, Valdosta, GA