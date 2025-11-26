//Second Harvest distributes food for annual Thanksgiving for Thousands

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest distributes turkeys, fruits, and vegetables ahead of the holidays with the Thanksgiving for Thousands event.

Second Harvest of South Georgia hosted its annual Thanksgiving for Thousands event Tuesday morning at Valdosta High School, where 1,000 households received groceries through a drive-through food distribution.

This year’s Thanksgiving giveaway was generously sponsored by the Judy Hathcock Family Fund and GAF. Their support helped ensure that families across South Georgia would have essential food and grocery items.

This event was made possible by the help of more than 250 volunteers, including city and county staff, local students and teachers, area organizations and businesses including GAF and Home Depot. Together, they handed out pantry boxes, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods, and bread. Second Harvest representatives noted that this year’s event included a special addition; a grant from Costco made it possible for the food bank to provide a turkey to every family served.

1 in 5 South Georgians struggle with food insecurity including 1 in 3 children. The need for food assistance has continued to increase in the wake of hurricanes and the government shutdown. Many area residents have inconsistent access to nutritious groceries, often having to make difficult choices between food, housing, and other essentials. As the holiday season approaches, these challenges become even more apparent, confirming just how vital community support and charitable donations are for families trying to make ends meet.

“Events like Thanksgiving for Thousands help bridge the gap, but we want to emphasize that continued community support is essential to meet the need throughout the year,” said Frank Richards, Second Harvest CEO.

