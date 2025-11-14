//Moody AFB to conduct active-shooter exercise on base

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Field Air Force Base announces that the 23d Wing will conduct an active-shooter exercise on base.

The 23d Wing will conduct an active-shooter exercise on base between the dates of Nov. 17 and 21, 2025, at an unreleased time to test real-time reactions.

The one-day exercise may result in installation traffic delays or road closures. Local residents may see an increased presence of military law enforcement activity to include gate closures, sirens, loudspeaker system notifications and simulated gun fire.

Active-shooter exercises aim to enhance response times and operating procedures in the event of a real-world threat, and exercise planners have taken appropriate steps to ensure the lowest impact to the installation mission for the duration of the training.

For more information contact 23d WG/PA at 229-257-4146.