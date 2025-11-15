//Moody AFB conducts combat readiness exercise

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody AFB announces that the 23rd Wing is conducting a combat readiness exercise called Mosaic Tiger 26-1.

The 23d Wing at Moody AFB is conducting a combat readiness exercise called Mosaic Tiger 26-1 from Nov. 12 – 21, 2025.

The exercise will take place across various locations including Moody AFB, Georgia; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; and Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida. Throughout this two-week period, Airmen will test the effectiveness of the 23d WG to rapidly generate airpower from distributed locations and maintain effective Command and Control in contested and austere environments. This exercise includes realistic training scenarios centered on Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman principles.

During the exercise, noise disturbances, scheduled aircraft flights and the movement of assets (people, munitions, vehicles) may increase. Any additional information concerning closures or delays that will impact the local community will be available on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase.

If Mosaic Tiger 26-1 is interrupted by a real-world event, a subsequent advisory will be published.

Questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146 or through email at 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil. Visit Mosaic Tiger 26-1’s official feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/MosaicTiger26 for more articles, photos and video of the exercise.