//Moody AFB, Air Rescue Association Symposium honors generations of heroes

Share with friends

Photo: U.S. Air Force retirees pose for a photo with Air Force Rescue Association (ARA) President Mike Tillema, far left, at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Oct. 11, 2025. These men were a part of the 50 Pedro flight crew members who were inducted as lifetime members of the ARA, recognizing their pioneering service during the Vietnam War. (Courtesy photo by Ashley Volmert)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody AFB announces the Air Rescue Association honors generations of heroes at annual symposium.

Release:

Rescue Airmen, veterans and leadership from across generations gathered Oct. 9–11 at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for the annual Air Rescue Association (ARA) Symposium, a three-day event celebrating the people, legacy and mission behind Air Force Rescue.

The symposium brought together more than 100 attendees, including active-duty Airmen, retirees and their families. The symposium included a series of speakers, historical retrospectives, and an awards gala that paid tribute to Airmen who carry forward the rescue community’s proud tradition of courage and service.

“Bringing together generations of rescue professionals from the Vietnam-era Pedros and Jollys to today’s Air Force Rescue Airmen shows that our mission and values endure,” said Col. (Ret.) Mike Tillema, ARA president. “It’s a privilege to honor those who still embody the motto, ‘These things we do, that others may live.’”

Despite last-minute changes caused by the government shutdown, the ARA adapted quickly to maintain a full schedule, including a Thursday evening social and an “Air Force Rescue Hero Day” speaker series on Friday.

Attendees heard from a range of distinguished speakers who shared extraordinary stories of heroism and service.

Among them were Col. Jeff McCrander, who led the helicopter team that rescued Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell during Operation Red Wings; Lt. Col. Fred Berghold, pilot of the final HH-43F Huskie rescue mission in Vietnam; Lt. Col. John Mangan, a combat rescue pilot awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses for his actions in Afghanistan; and Tommy Miles, a pararescueman and Vietnam veteran who survived a 1960s helicopter crash while attempting to rescue a B-52 crew.

“Listening to those veterans tell their stories, some surviving crashes, others describing missions that changed their lives and saved others, moved everyone in the room,” Tillema said. “People laughed, cried and remembered why this community is so special.”

The weekend concluded with the annual ARA Awards Gala, where the association presented four Air Force-level awards: the Jolly Green Rescue Mission of the Year, Rescue Squadron of the Year, Knight Award (recognizing the most outstanding Air Force rescue professional), and Maintainer of the Year Award. Moody Airmen earned the top rescue mission of the year and maintainer of the year awards.

“It’s an incredible honor for Moody’s Airmen to be recognized at this level,” said Col. Sean Hall, 23d Wing commander. “Their dedication to the rescue mission, whether in the air, on the ground or supporting from behind the scenes, reflects the heart of what it means to serve.”

“The Airmen we honored this year represent the very best of the USAF rescue community,” Tillema said. “Whether they’re flying into danger, maintaining the aircraft that make those missions possible, or supporting from the ground, they embody courage, teamwork, and service before self.”

In addition to honoring these heroes, the event marked several milestones, including the first-ever Air Rescue Association Hall of Fame inductions, which recognized long-time volunteers and leaders who have strengthened the rescue community for decades. About 50 Pedro flight crew members were also inducted as lifetime ARA members, honoring their contributions to the rescue mission dating back to the Vietnam War.

“Rescue is evolving to meet new challenges,” Tillema said. “Future squadrons will be more capable and adaptable, integrating pararescue, Tactical Air Control Party (TACP), combat controllers, and Special Reconnaissance (SR) to take on multifaceted missions. One thing won’t change: we’ll never leave anyone behind.”

The ARA, founded in 1952, continues to preserve the legacy of Air Force Rescue by connecting current and former Airmen, honoring excellence through annual awards, and promoting awareness of the rescue mission worldwide.

“Events like this remind us that rescue is more than a mission, it’s a legacy,” Hall said. “We are honored to carry that legacy forward as our Flying Tigers continues to answer the call, that others may live.”

WINNERS LISTED BELOW:

2025 Air Force Rescue Maintainer Of The Year Winner: Staff Sergeant Dylin E. Hartman, Moody AFB, Georgia

Richard T. Kight Award Winner: Major Lucas T. Duncavage, Cannon AFB, New Mexico

Air Force Jolly Green 2025 Rescue Mission Of The Year Award Winner: Jolly 41 Flight, Viking, And Bandage 48, Moody AFB, Georgia

Air Rescue Squadron of the Year Winner: 57th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy