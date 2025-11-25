//Lowndes EMA Director named Clayton R. Christopher Memorial award recipient

Share with friends

Photo: Lowndes County Emergency Management Director, Ashley Tye

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County EMA Director named as the 2025 Clayton R. Christopher Memorial Award recipient.

Release:

Lowndes County is proud to announce that Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye, AEM, has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Clayton R. Christopher Memorial Award by the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM-USA). The award was presented earlier in November during the 73rd IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX in Louisville, Kentucky.

Presented annually, the Clayton R. Christopher Memorial Award recognizes the career achievements of a local government emergency management director or coordinator for outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to a local emergency management program.

Ashley has served Lowndes County for more than 20 years, becoming the county’s first full-time emergency management director in 2007. Under his leadership, the county has developed and implemented comprehensive all-hazards emergency plans, expanded training and preparedness initiatives, and strengthened partnerships across local, regional, and state agencies.

Ashley has led the Emergency Operations Center through multiple federally declared disasters and numerous local emergencies, including large-scale responses to hurricanes, severe weather, and public health emergencies. Most recently, Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, and Helene required complex, multi-agency coordination, long-term recovery planning, and focused efforts to support impacted residents while reinforcing community resilience.

“Ashley’s dedication to the safety and resilience of Lowndes County is unmatched,” said County Manager Paige Dukes. “His leadership has guided this community through some of its most difficult moments, and he has done so with strength, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition from IAEM-USA is a testament not only to his exceptional service locally but also to the positive impact he continues to have across the State of Georgia. We are grateful for his commitment and incredibly proud of this well-deserved honor.”

In addition to his work in Lowndes County, Ashley has deployed to assist other communities across Georgia during six significant disaster responses, further demonstrating his wholehearted commitment to helping others in times of crisis.

Throughout his career, Ashley has prioritized planning, training, and exercises to enhance countywide preparedness. His professionalism, proactive leadership, and dedication to continuous improvement have made him an invaluable leader in emergency management at both the local and statewide levels. Beyond his professional service, Ashley is equally known for his character and commitment to young people through youth sports coaching and faith-based community involvement.

“We could not be prouder of Ashley and the impact he has had on Lowndes County,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “His leadership, especially during the most challenging times for our community, has been exceptional, and this recognition reflects years of service, sacrifice, and dedication.”

Lowndes County congratulates Ashley on this well-earned honor and thanks him for his ongoing commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of all residents.