//Lowndes commemorates bicentennial with First Ladies Camellia Dedication

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County commemorates the bicentennial with the First Ladies Camellia Dedication marking the moment.

Release:

On Thursday afternoon, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners hosted the Bicentennial First Ladies Camellia Dedication on the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn, marking a memorable moment in the county’s 200-year history.

Community members gathered to witness the official unveiling of the First Ladies’ Camellia Collection, a living tribute that will bloom each winter on the Courthouse’s East lawn, serving as a graceful reminder of Lowndes County’s enduring legacy.

About the Collection

This distinctive collection was inspired by former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal, who envisioned a tribute to every Georgia First Lady who has called the Governor’s Mansion home. The idea began during former Governor Nathan Deal’s administration, when the Tifton Garden Club initiated a movement to name a camellia in Mrs. Deal’s honor.

She partnered with Mark Crawford, noted camellia expert and owner of Loch Laurel Nursery here in Lowndes County, to bring her vision to life. Crawford cultivated Camellia varieties to represent each woman, creating a lasting tribute to their grace, strength, and public service.

The collection honors the First Ladies who lived in the Governor’s Mansion on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead: Virginia Maddox, Betty Foy Sanders, Rosalynn Carter, Mary Beth Busbee, Elizabeth Harris, Shirley Miller, Marie Barnes, Mary Perdue, Sandra Deal, and Marty Kemp.

Today, the First Ladies of Georgia Camellias can be found blooming at notable locations across the state, including the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens, Augusta University, Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, the Atlanta History Center, the Marietta Educational Garden Center, the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains, Railroad Park in Dublin, Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville, Fulwood Garden Center in Tifton, Old Town in Columbus, First Baptist Church in Gainesville, Fancy Girl Farms in Hahira, and the Quitman Courthouse.

The newest addition to this distinguished collection now takes root in Valdosta, serving as a highlight of Lowndes County’s Bicentennial Celebration. This planting further strengthens the community’s connection to its history while supporting heritage tourism and contributing to local economic growth.

“This new cornerstone of the statewide tradition now blooms in Lowndes County, highlighting our Bicentennial Celebration, strengthening our connection to Georgia history and horticulture, and offering a new attraction that supports tourism and invites visitors to experience the Historic Courthouse lawn,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “As we commemorate 200 years of our community, this dedication reflects the pride we have and the lasting value this collection will bring to both residents and visitors for generations to come.”

For more information about Lowndes County’s Bicentennial, visit www.lowndescounty.com or follow Lowndes County on social media at Lowndes County, GA.