//Lowndes 411, Second Harvest releases food resource lists

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 411 and Second Harvest of South Georgia is providing food resource lists for those in need.

Release:

Lowndes County 411 has released a list of how and where food can be obtained for those in need.

Second Harvest of South Georgia Facebook page has food resources that can also be found under find help for other food resources by zip code.

Lowndes County:

Open outdoor pantries:

Front yard of Southside Recreation Center, 604 South Oak Street

Valdosta

Front yard of LAMP (Lowndes Associated Ministries to People) 714 Charlton Street

Valdosta

Front wall of the Children’s Advocacy Center at 3325 Skipper Bridge Road

Valdosta

Wall of the Salvation Army building at 320 Smithland Place

Valdosta

Front door of Partnership Health Center at 520 Griffin Avenue

Valdosta

1005 West Gordon Street by About My Father’s Ministry church

Next to the church Bemiss United Methodist Church 4879 Bemiss Road, visible from Bemiss Rd.

Side wall of building at 2125 Clay Road near Lowndes County bus barn.

Corner of Central and Toombs on the wall across from the church.

Mount Zion Church 4011 N. Oak Street Extension.

Food bags, boxes or meals distributed in Valdosta

South Street Community Care House, at 311 South Street (where it crosses Lee Street), has boxes of food (canned and fresh) available to people driving through at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Grace Point Church 2206 East Hill Street,

Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00pm. Food pantry at back of building

Clients must reside in Lowndes County.

The Food Ministry operates on a first-come first-served basis and allows clients to sign-in as early as 3:30pm although food is not distributed until 4:30pm. The ministry remains open until 6:00 pm or we run out of food. Please bring a picture ID, proof of residency such as a phone bill or utility bill. Proof of income would be helpful but is not necessary.

For more information or to volunteer for this ministry, contact the church office at 229-245-8188

Bemiss United Methodist Church 4879 Bemiss Road in Valdosta.

On Thursdays from 8:30am to 11:30am you may go to the church office. There you can get a bag of groceries and protein if available. May attend every two weeks.

Valdosta

*Perimeter Road Baptist Church. 4091 Inner Perimeter Road.

Third Saturday of every month from 10am -12pm. Information required includes name, address, phone, how many in household and whether or not on government assistance.

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Baytree Rd, Valdosta

Will be open in the Fellowship Hall the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays each month from 11 to 3.

One weekday meal for all;

Soup Kitchen walk in meal at LAMP shelter, 714 Charlton Street, weekdays 11 to noon.

Meals served outside:

Valdosta Street Feed at 5 PM every Monday at 1416 West Hill Avenue, Valdosta.

(See Facebook page)

*HOPE in Action South Georgia will give out meals and clothing on the last Saturday of each month at Smith Park from Noon to 2:30 PM. See Facebook page for other services some weeks.

Hahira

*Church of God food pantry is now at the church at 207 E Stanfill St in Hahira on Wednesday from 10-12.

*Church of God also has a free community meal at Hahira Community Church every 3rd Saturday of the month from 11 AM to 1PM. Eat-in or take out options available.

Lake Park

The King’s Table is the food pantry ministry of First Baptist Church. Here families in our community are able to receive a helping hand during difficult times with free boxes of food provided through Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The King’s Table is open the 2nd Thursday & 3rd Saturday of every month.

Second Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00pm

Third Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00am