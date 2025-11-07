//Local couple gives credit to Wiregrass scholarships for success

Share with friends

Photo: Local couple, Charles and Sandra Sheppard, credit Wiregrass scholarships as crucial to successful careers.

VALDOSTA – A local couple gives credit to the Wiregrass Foundation Scholarships as a crucial key to successful careers.

Release:

Former instructors at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College fondly remember the Sheppard family.

“I had the pleasure of teaching English to both of them,” says Michael Williams, Executive Vice President of the college. “They were extraordinary individuals and a joy to teach. We’ve crossed paths many times since then because both are so prominent in the community and such strong ambassadors for technical education.”

Sandra Sheppard completed multiple programs at Wiregrass and credits Wiregrass Foundation Scholarships as key to her success.

“There were at least two times in my educational journey when I came up short on tuition,” she recalls. “In each instance, the Foundation stepped up and found scholarship dollars to fill in the cracks. Once it was the Roger Crenshaw Memorial Scholarship, and another time, I received funds from the Howard Jordan Scholarship.”

Sandra began in 2000 with the PC Applications Specialist program and continued building her skills through Direct Support Professional, High Performance Leadership, and Supervisory Management, ultimately earning her Business Administration Technician diploma in 2013.

Her husband, Charles Sheppard, graduated in 2008 from the Criminal Justice program. That same year, he placed second in SkillsUSA and was named a GOAL (Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership) nominee.

“I remember both Charles and Sandra being GOAL nominees,” says Williams. “They both took my English class, which included public speaking. That was often the scariest part of the course—but they were naturals. It’s no surprise they each earned our Student of the Year Award.”

Sandra went on to become a GOAL nominee herself in 2013. She has worked for more than 25 years in the field of Human Services at The Jessamine Place, a State of Georgia agency that empowers individuals with disabilities to live meaningful, independent, and inclusive lives. In 2023, she was promoted to Executive Director, recognized for her dedication to person-centered care, organizational growth, and community partnerships that enhance quality and advocacy. Under her leadership, The Jessamine Place continues to expand employment opportunities, improve access to housing and healthcare, and strengthen family and caregiver support. Sandra also shares her passion for learning as an adjunct faculty member at Southern New Hampshire University, where she has taught business courses for nearly four years.

Charles Sheppard serves as Lead Investigator for the Cordele District Attorney’s Office. With more than 15 years of experience in criminal investigations, he oversees complex cases, collaborates closely with prosecutors, and ensures that each case is meticulously prepared for trial. In 2022, he received the prestigious State of Georgia Investigation of the Year Award for his outstanding investigative work, leadership, and community service. Known for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to justice, Charles continues to play a vital role in advancing the mission of the District Attorney’s Office.

“As we see every semester, scholarship dollars continue to make an immediate difference for our students,” adds Williams. “Some of these students come up $100 short, and part of our enrollment process each semester is to identify these students who show up as not fully paid, reach out to them, and award scholarships to keep them on their educational journey.”

For information on how you can apply for a scholarship or donate to the foundation, please visit our foundation web page at https://www.wiregrass.edu/foundation or contact Mona Mackenzie at mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu.