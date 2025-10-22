//Wiregrass partners with Wildflower Café for culinary apprenticeship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduate is now mentoring a culinary student through a new apprenticeship.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce a new apprenticeship partnership with Wildflower Café in Valdosta, Georgia. This partnership is particularly special, as the café’s owner, Chef Heidi Shelley, is a Wiregrass Culinary Arts graduate who has come full circle—from student to successful entrepreneur and now mentor.

Wiregrass Culinary Arts student Jenna McCollum has joined the Wildflower Café team as an apprentice, gaining valuable hands-on experience while continuing her education at Wiregrass.

The college’s apprenticeship program blends classroom instruction with on-the-job learning, allowing local businesses like Wildflower Café to build a stronger, more sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals. For apprentices, it provides an opportunity to earn a paycheck while learning and prepare for a high-demand, high-wage career—often without taking on college debt.

Chef Shelley, a 2019 Wiregrass graduate, earned her associate degree and diploma in Culinary Arts, along with certificates in Catering Specialist and Food Production Worker I. Over the years, she has honed her craft at several popular Valdosta eateries, developing her signature fusion of Southern roots and French flair.

Reflecting on her journey, Shelley shared in 2021, “Even though I had years of restaurant experience, I lacked the training necessary to take what I love to the next level. The quality of the education and training I received at Wiregrass was invaluable. I learned how to market my food through food photography and gained new techniques, including French cuisine, which was new to me.”

Now, as the proud owner of Wildflower Café, Chef Shelley is mentoring the next generation of Wiregrass culinary professionals—starting with Jenna.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to be part of both Chef Shelley’s and Jenna’s success stories and looks forward to following their continued achievements in the culinary field.

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit www.wiregrass.edu or contact bill.meli@wiregrass.edu.