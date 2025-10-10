//Wiregrass Nursing graduates benefits from new articulation agreement

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College ASN graduates, like Scotty Fulford pictured here, can now take advantage of a new articulation agreement between the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and the University System of Georgia (USG). Through this agreement, Wiregrass Tech graduates from the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program can transfer directly into participating USG institutions to complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Scotty graduated from Wiregrass in Spring 2025 and now works at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Labor and Delivery.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Nursing graduates can benefit from a new articulation agreement between TCSG and USG.

Thanks to a recent articulation agreement between the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and the University System of Georgia (USG), Wiregrass Tech graduates from the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program can now transfer directly into participating USG institutions to complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

This articulation agreement is the first established since the passing of HB 192, the Top State for Talent Act. Wiregrass’s ASN program has been ranked third among colleges in Georgia that offer Associate of Science in Nursing degrees. According to NursingProcess.org, the ASN program prepares students to become holistic nurses, equipping them with critical thinking skills, psychomotor abilities, and a strong knowledge base. Nursing theory and clinical practice are integrated through a range of clinical rotations at nearby healthcare facilities.

Wiregrass’s ASN program has earned a top 10 ranking in Georgia for multiple years and is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee campuses.

“The college currently has several articulation agreements with both public and private institutions throughout the country, and this new articulation agreement with participating USG schools opens up even more educational avenues for our graduates,” shared Wiregrass Dean for Health Sciences, Jennifer Ray.

In the past year, 11 ASN students from Wiregrass have used articulation agreements to transfer to other institutions to pursue their bachelor’s degrees. Overall, more than 500 Wiregrass graduates have taken advantage of articulation agreements in the past year by transferring their credits directly to other institutions.

To view a list of articulation agreements, visit Wiregrass.edu and search “articulation and transfer agreements.” While articulation and transfer agreements make the process of transferring college credits between Wiregrass and other colleges or universities easier, additional coursework not listed may also transfer. Students wishing to transfer course credit between institutions should contact the college or university they wish to transfer credits to for evaluation.

Current students who would like to learn more about articulation agreements can speak with their One-Stop Advisor. To learn more about the college, visit Wiregrass.edu.