//Wiregrass announces no fee November

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces that application fees will be waived during November. Those interested in applying for Spring, Summer, or Fall Semester 2026 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money.

Spring Semester classes begin January 12. Applicants can enroll in one of the college’s popular computer technology programs. Those looking for online programs related to computer information can choose from high-demand options such as Cybersecurity and Networking. With Wiregrass Tech, students can enroll in programs that allow them to graduate in two years or less. Many programs in the Health Sciences, Technical and Industrial, and Professional Services fields are also accepting new students for Spring Semester.

The college offers more than 100 programs, including many that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant may be eligible for additional funding to help pay for tuition, books, and fees. The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class scheduling. To learn more, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.