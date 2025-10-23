//Wildcats take on Blue Devils this Friday in Tifton

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tickets are on sale for the Valdosta Wildcats game against the Tift County Blue Devils this Friday night.

Release:

Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Tifton this Friday, October 24, to take on the Tift County Blue Devils. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Brodie Field, located at 700 W. 8th Street, Tifton, GA 31794.

Tickets:

This is a GoFan-only event — no cash will be accepted at the gate.

Tickets are $12.00 + service fee and can be purchased here:

https://gofan.co/event/3724013?schoolId=GA13737

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Safety Reminder:

Tift County enforces a Clear Bag Policy and utilizes weapons detection at each gate. Please plan accordingly to ensure a smooth entry.

Can’t make the trip?

Tune in live on 95.7 The Mix for complete game coverage.

Go Cats! GoCats #BelieVeInTheV #The3VWay