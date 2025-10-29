//Wild Adventures announces first three artists for 2026 Concert Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announces the first three artists that will be headlining the 2026 LIVE! Concert Series.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard, quadruple GRAMMY-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY, and legendary rock band KANSAS will headline the 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series presented by Circle K.

The three artists represent a diverse mix of genres and generations, offering something for every music fan. From Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s powerhouse vocals and inspirational performances to FOR KING + COUNTRY’s cinematic pop energy and KANSAS’ timeless rock anthems, the 2026 lineup promises an unforgettable summer of live music and family fun.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible artists to the Wild Adventures LIVE! stage,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager. “Each one brings something unique that will inspire and entertain our guests, and we can’t wait to see our park filled with fans singing along under the South Georgia sky.”

Next year’s concert series also marks the start of a new partnership between Wild Adventures and Circle K, which joins as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Wild Adventures and continue to bring world-class entertainment to guests across the region,” said Luke Arendt, Circle K Marketing Manager. “This is just the beginning, and we’ll soon be rolling out even more exciting ways for Wild Adventures Season Passholders to enjoy exclusive perks and savings.”

Guests can experience all Wild Adventures LIVE! concerts with free general admission included with a Season Pass. Passholders also receive exclusive access to the Reserved Seat pre-sale and discounted Reserved Seat prices starting in February.

Wild Adventures also announced that its lowest price Season Pass Sale has been extended through November 16. Guests who purchase now will lock in the lowest price of the year before prices increase. Season Passes include unlimited visits now through 2026, free general admission to all concerts, access to special events like the upcoming Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright and more.

The full 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup and additional partnership benefits will be announced in the coming months.

For more information or to purchase a Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

About the Artists

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard has become one of the most influential voices in gospel music. Her debut album Grace remains one of the top-selling gospel albums of the last decade, featuring the platinum-certified hit “Break Every Chain.” With four GRAMMY nominations and Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist honors for the past two years, Cobbs Leonard continues to inspire audiences worldwide with her powerful live performances and chart-topping releases.

FOR KING + COUNTRY

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have built FOR KING + COUNTRY into one of the world’s most acclaimed Christian pop duos, earning four GRAMMY Awards, 10 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and more than one billion streams. Known for their energetic and visually stunning concerts, the duo’s music—filled with messages of hope and unity—has captivated audiences across the globe with hits such as “God Only Knows,” “joy.,” and “TOGETHER.”

KANSAS

Celebrating more than 50 years of legendary music, KANSAS is one of America’s most iconic rock bands. With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, the band’s catalog includes the timeless classics “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” Their powerful live performances and enduring influence continue to attract generations of fans around the world.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.