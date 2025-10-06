//WGTC Massage Therapy Continuing Education registration is now open

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces that registration is now open for Massage Therapy Continuing Education.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer a two-day Massage Therapy Continuing Education series on its Valdosta Campus this October, designed to expand skills and provide CE hours for licensed massage therapists. The courses will focus on the specialized practice of cupping therapy.

On October 18, participants will completeIntro to Cupping, a one-day course that provides an overview of this therapeutic technique. The training runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and offers 8 CE hours. On October 19, the college will host Dive Deep into Cupping, an advanced one-day course for students who have completed the introductory session. This training also runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and awards 8 CE hours.

Massage therapists may register for both sessions at a discounted rate through the savings bundle, which includes both courses for $385 and offers a total of 16 CE hours.

“These continuing education courses give massage therapists the opportunity to expand their techniques and earn valuable CE credits close to home,” said Jessica Thornhill, Director of Economic Development at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “Cupping therapy continues to grow in demand, and we are proud to provide high-quality training that helps practitioners better serve their clients.”

For more information about these training opportunities, contact Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Economic Development at 229-333-2122 or economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu. Follow the college’s Economic Development team on Facebook at facebook.com/wiregrassecondev.