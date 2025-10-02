//VSU to present data science at Café Scientifique

Share with friends

Photo: Dr. Shaun Ault, head of Valdosta State University’s new Department of Data Science, will discuss “Data Science: How Numbers, Patterns, and Predictions Shape Our World” during Cafe Scientifique at Augie’s Cafe.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Professor and Scientist will discuss data science at the Café Scientifique on October 10th.

Release:

The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University will present Café Scientifique from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, at Augie’s Cafe. This event is open to the public.

Dr. Shaun Ault, head of VSU’s new Department of Data Science, will discuss “Data Science: How Numbers, Patterns, and Predictions Shape Our World.” Data science affects nearly every aspect of modern life, whether people are aware of it or not. This topic is not just for techies; it is for anyone who wants to be a more informed decision-maker, as data science shapes decisions and outcomes for everything from the arts and sports to healthcare and politics.

“This event is an opportunity for anyone, from any background and level of education, to learn more about science,” said Dr. Cristina Calestani, professor of biology, interim associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, and event organizer. “It is not meant to be a lecture. It is an opportunity for the public, as well as our VSU students and colleagues, to ask questions and receive answers in a format that they can understand. The informal setting facilitates the interaction between the scientist and the public.”

Café Scientifique is a global forum for debating science issues and allowing attendees the opportunity to ask questions. All around the world, it is a place where anyone can come to explore the latest ideas in science and technology. Meetings take place in cafes, bars, restaurants, and other community locations. The only request is that attendees purchase a beverage or food item — even if it’s just a cup of coffee — from the host venue.

Augie’s Cafe is located at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/cosm/