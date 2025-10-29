//VSU to host Veterans Day Ceremony honoring service members

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will host a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring members of the Armed Forces on November 11th.

Release:

Valdosta State University’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 will present a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the University Center Magnolia Room.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and area residents are invited to attend and help honor those who have served and protected the United States of America as members of the Armed Forces.

Speakers include Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU; Lt. Col. Alan Vaughn, commander of VSU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 172; and Col. Jason Egger, chief of staff of the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing at Moody Air Force Base.

Committed to developing the leaders of tomorrow, VSU’s Air Force ROTC program has a current enrollment of 75 active cadets, each one working to become an officer in the United States Air Force or Space Force while earning their college degree. Three of the cadets are on track to graduate during the 2025-2026 academic year, after which they will have the opportunity to pursue their career dreams as they defend and protect the nation.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/afrotc